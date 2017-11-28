Menu

Happy Hour

Le mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h
Voir la page de l'émission

Anna Khuade – The amazing story of Affordable Yoga in Paris

Nov 28, 2017

Anna Khuade, affordable yoga founder from website

Meet Anna Khuade, founder of Affordable Yoga & Fitness in Paris. Her passion is to make people happier and healthier by introducing them to fitness, yoga and healthy nutrition (without busting your bank account!). She has been practicing yoga for 7 years and is a Qualified Yoga Alliance Teacher and has a diploma in Personal Training.

Find out what made Anna jump from her corporate business career to creating a network of affordable yoga classes in Paris…not just for the initiated, but beginners who are curious to find out more.

 

 

 

Diffusion le mardi 5 décembre 2017

Rediffusion le

Poster le commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Code Anti-spam

*

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This