Happy Hour Diffusion le mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h
Carole Mélosi-Grosset : mind and body wellness instructor
Welcome to the world of French Mind & body wellness instructor – Carole Melosi Grosset, founder of the HappyMe Blog.
Based in Paris, she offers private life coaching and group workshops in which she gives what she calls the « Keys for Life » – tips on how to become responsible, well-balanced and happy grown-ups. She has also developed a new discipline, which she calls Ballerina Yoga, a physical, spiritual and artistic experience.
Carole has two upcoming 4 day retreats (31 July-3 Aug & 1-4 Sept 2017) which will cover all of her techniques in the beautiful southern French town of Aix en Provence, where she grew up. More info on her blog.
Diffusion le mardi 27 juin 2017
Rediffusion le vendredi 30 juin 2017