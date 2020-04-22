Menu

Happy Hour

Le mardi, de 19h à 20h
Christiane Rondeau – entrepreneur Forever Living

Avr 22, 2020

par Antenne Etrangère

In this week’s Happy Hour you’ll meet Christiane Rondeau, entrepreneur for Forever Living Products and member of the Global Woman Club Paris. Growing up in Martinique, Christiane always knew that she would be looking for new horizons and so when she had an opportunity to come to Paris, she jumped at the chance.

Forever Living Products website

Forever Living France website

Christiane trained as a teacher and loves meeting new people. Her sunny personality and open-minded attitude meant that becoming an entrepreneur was a natural step. She now coaches other women who want to become entrepreneurs and has written a chapter of a book on leadership with other members of the Global Woman Club.

Diffusion le mardi 10 mars 2020

Rediffusion le vendredi 13 mars 2020

