Christiane Rondeau – entrepreneur Forever Living

In this week’s Happy Hour you’ll meet Christiane Rondeau, entrepreneur for Forever Living Products and member of the Global Woman Club Paris. Growing up in Martinique, Christiane always knew that she would be looking for new horizons and so when she had an opportunity to come to Paris, she jumped at the chance.

Christiane trained as a teacher and loves meeting new people. Her sunny personality and open-minded attitude meant that becoming an entrepreneur was a natural step. She now coaches other women who want to become entrepreneurs and has written a chapter of a book on leadership with other members of the Global Woman Club.