France by Marina – Tailor made private tours

Marina Laikjöe, originally from Estonia, is the founder of France by Marina – specialising in tailor-made tours in France.

Her company has just been been selected as a winner for Innovative Tour Company – of the Year 2018 in Paris! – by Travel and Hospitality Awards. Marina, who speaks her native Estonian as well as English and Russian is an exhuberant and witty person who loves to share her passion for French history and will keep you entertained with some hilarious anecdotes too. Her husband Andres plays the important supporting role of chauffeur and chef making sure customers have an unforgettable experience in France.