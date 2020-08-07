Menu

Happy Hour

Le mardi, de 19h à 20h
Voir la page de l'émission

Global Woman Club Paris Book project one year on

Août 7, 2020

Global Woman Club Paris Book project one year on

par Antenne Etrangère

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

S'abonner à l'émission Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS

Just over a year ago, 12 women from the Global Women Club Paris got together and wrote a book called « The Courageous Path to Empowerment ». Each chapter explores the personal stories of these inspirational entrepreneurs, the ups and downs and tips on how to create opportunities and generate success.

Global Woman Club Paris book launch event, March 2019

Each woman came to Radio Enghien IDFM98 to share their thoughts with the listeners of the Happy hour show, once a month over the course of a year. Ollia Horton has begun inviting the women back again to reflect on how their lives and businesses have evolved since the publication of the book.

In this edition, you’ll hear Zineb Nassrou, founder of Heart Mastery Revolution and Connie-Lee Bennett, regional director of Global Woman France and founder of Meraki CLB Group.

« The Courageous Path to Empowerment » is published by Global Woman Publishing, available online now. www.globalwoman.co

Diffusion le mardi 29 octobre 2019

Rediffusion le

Poster le commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Code Anti-spam

*

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This