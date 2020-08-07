Global Woman Club Paris Book project one year on

Just over a year ago, 12 women from the Global Women Club Paris got together and wrote a book called « The Courageous Path to Empowerment ». Each chapter explores the personal stories of these inspirational entrepreneurs, the ups and downs and tips on how to create opportunities and generate success.

Each woman came to Radio Enghien IDFM98 to share their thoughts with the listeners of the Happy hour show, once a month over the course of a year. Ollia Horton has begun inviting the women back again to reflect on how their lives and businesses have evolved since the publication of the book.

In this edition, you’ll hear Zineb Nassrou, founder of Heart Mastery Revolution and Connie-Lee Bennett, regional director of Global Woman France and founder of Meraki CLB Group.

« The Courageous Path to Empowerment » is published by Global Woman Publishing, available online now. www.globalwoman.co