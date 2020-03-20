Global Woman Paris Profile – 8 Jan 2019 – Marie Menaha

In this interview, I’ll be featuring Marie Menaha, a seasoned business woman who helps companies and employees find their place in the international scene and now a coach helping people reach their potential to find a successful work/life balance.She says « we all have a potential, a sweet spot. I help you to find out and maximize it. Your singularity is your money-maker!”



Her key words : Aspiration . Inspiration . Motivation. « I have a dream to live in an awaken world, which is light and virtuous so everyone can live in a harmonious environment, with peace. »

