Global Woman Paris Profile no°2 – Kelly Morgan

Meet Kelly Morgan : well-being and confidence coach with the most radiant smile you’ve ever seen! Tune in to find out how and why Kelly is doing her dream job and how she can help lift you out of your slump (be it personal or professional) and put you on track with who you really are and what you really want to do. Kelly is the English ambassador of the New Human Rights for the Inner State – a charter of values designed to bring out the best in everyone through helping them find their « raison d’être » (life purpose).

Kelly is also a member of the Paris chapter of Global Woman, an international networking group for women entrepreneurs now based in 14 cities and rapidly expanding. This is the second interview in a monthly series in partnership with Global Woman.