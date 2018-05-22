Global Woman Paris Profile no°5 Leona Wallace

In this interview, I’ll be featuring Leona Wallace, coach, author, speaker and the founder of Awaken The Beauty . Her philosophy is built on « Self Love First »…and she has written a guide to help you get back on track and speak your truth.

Within her experiences and mentoring programs she will share with you tools and processes to awaken your feminine power so you may bring more balance into your life. She also has a programme of retreats held in stunning settings called « A Divine Beauty Experience », the next one programmed for September in Portugal.