Le mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h
Global Woman Paris Profile no°5 Leona Wallace

Mai 22, 2018

In this interview, I’ll be featuring Leona Wallace, coach, author, speaker and the founder of Awaken The Beauty . Her philosophy is built on « Self Love First »…and she has written a guide to help you get back on track and speak your truth.
Within her experiences and mentoring programs she will share with you tools and processes to awaken your feminine power so you may bring more balance into your life. She also has a programme of retreats held in stunning settings called « A Divine Beauty Experience », the next one programmed for September in Portugal.
Leona Wallace, Awaken the Beauty

It’s the fifth interview in a monthly series in partnership with Global Woman Club Paris – an international networking group for women entrepreneurs. Joining me to help with the interview is Connie-Lee Bennett, the director of the Paris branch of Global Woman, who was our feature profile for January. She is also a life coach, speaker and author and founder of Meraki Therapy.

Diffusion le mardi 22 mai 2018

Rediffusion le vendredi 25 mai 2018

