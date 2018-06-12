Global Woman Paris Profile no°6 – Aline Uara

On Tuesday June 19, I’ll be featuring Aline Uara, a design thinking consultant originally from Brazil, with a broad business experience spanning from hospitality, to business improvement, to quality control.

Fluent in several languages, including Japanese, Aline is also an ambassador of the Urban Massage group in Paris. In her own words, Aline is a « serial entrepreneur » with new projects on the horizon!

On top of that, Aline is a bass player and will be sharing some music with us that comes from the band she plays in called We are Milk!

It’s the sixth interview in a monthly series in partnership with Global Woman Club Paris – an international networking group for women entrepreneurs.