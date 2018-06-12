Happy HourLe mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h Voir la page de l'émission
Global Woman Paris Profile no°6 – Aline Uara
On Tuesday June 19, I’ll be featuring Aline Uara, a design thinking consultant originally from Brazil, with a broad business experience spanning from hospitality, to business improvement, to quality control.
Fluent in several languages, including Japanese, Aline is also an ambassador of the Urban Massage group in Paris. In her own words, Aline is a « serial entrepreneur » with new projects on the horizon!
On top of that, Aline is a bass player and will be sharing some music with us that comes from the band she plays in called We are Milk!
It’s the sixth interview in a monthly series in partnership with Global Woman Club Paris – an international networking group for women entrepreneurs.
Joining me to help with the interview is Connie-Lee Bennett, the director of the Paris branch of Global Woman, who was our feature profile for January. She is also a life coach, speaker and author and founder of Meraki Therapy.
Diffusion le mardi 19 juin 2018
Rediffusion le vendredi 22 juin 2018