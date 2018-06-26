Menu

Global Woman Paris Profile no°7 Mary Paccard

Juin 26, 2018

Mary Paccard

Mary Paccard

In this interview, I’ll be featuring Mary Paccard, CEO and entrepreneur, whose motto is « Impacting Humanity in English ». This is because she is passionate about facilitating English-language learning with young people and global entrepreneurs alike.

Originally from South Africa, based in Paris for some years now, Mary will explain how her diverse professional background and studies have helped her build her business and be more in tune with the difficulties her clients face on a linguistic level.

It’s the seventh interview in a monthly series in partnership with Global Woman Club Paris – an international networking group for women entrepreneurs. Joining me to help with the interview is Connie-Lee Bennett, the director of the Paris branch of Global Woman, who was our feature profile for January. She is also a life coach, speaker and author and founder of Meraki Therapy.

Her story, and Mary’s will be chapters of a book project featuring 12 amazing members of the Global Woman Paris branch.

Diffusion le mardi 3 juillet 2018

Rediffusion le vendredi 6 juillet 2018

