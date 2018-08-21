Menu

Happy Hour

Le mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h
Voir la page de l'émission

Global Woman Paris Profile no°8 Moira Ní Ghallachóir

Août 21, 2018

In this interview, I’ll be featuring Moira Ní Ghallachóir, a business mentor from West Donegal, Ireland, who shows small business owners and entrepreneurs « how to have the increased profits to help fuel a life they love  – doing what they love! ». Moira conducts business retreats, travels the world with her speaking tours and is also an author.

Moira Ní Ghallachóir

It’s the eighth interview in a monthly series in partnership with Global Woman Club Paris – an international networking group for women entrepreneurs. Joining me to help with the interview is Connie-Lee Bennett, the director of the Paris branch of Global Woman, who was our feature profile for January. She is also a life coach, speaker and author and founder of Meraki Therapy.

Her story, and Moira’s will be chapters of a book project featuring 12 amazing members of the Global Woman Paris branch due for release in 2019.

Diffusion le mardi 28 août 2018

Rediffusion le vendredi 31 août 2018

Poster le commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Code Anti-spam

*

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This