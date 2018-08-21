Global Woman Paris Profile no°8 Moira Ní Ghallachóir

In this interview, I’ll be featuring Moira Ní Ghallachóir, a business mentor from West Donegal, Ireland, who shows small business owners and entrepreneurs « how to have the increased profits to help fuel a life they love – doing what they love! ». Moira conducts business retreats, travels the world with her speaking tours and is also an author.

It’s the eighth interview in a monthly series in partnership with Global Woman Club Paris – an international networking group for women entrepreneurs. Joining me to help with the interview is Connie-Lee Bennett, the director of the Paris branch of Global Woman, who was our feature profile for January. She is also a life coach, speaker and author and founder of Meraki Therapy.

Her story, and Moira’s will be chapters of a book project featuring 12 amazing members of the Global Woman Paris branch due for release in 2019.