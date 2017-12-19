Happy HourLe mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h Voir la page de l'émission
Happy Hour Winter Wonderland Music Mix
Welcome to the Happy Hour Winter Wonderland Music Mix, Tues 26th December, 2017, 7-8pm (Paris)
What better way to warm up from the chill outside with a dose of international, eclectic and surprising music selected especially for you!
Enjoy and catch you in 2018 for new Happy Hour adventures.
Diffusion le mardi 26 décembre 2017
Rediffusion le vendredi 29 décembre 2017