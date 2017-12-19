Menu

Happy Hour

Le mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h
Voir la page de l'émission

Happy Hour Winter Wonderland Music Mix

Déc 19, 2017

Winter Wonderland_first snow

Welcome to the Happy Hour Winter Wonderland Music Mix, Tues 26th December, 2017, 7-8pm (Paris)

What better way to warm up from the chill outside with a dose of international, eclectic and surprising music selected especially for you!

Enjoy and catch you in 2018 for new Happy Hour adventures.

 

 

 

 

 

Diffusion le mardi 26 décembre 2017

Rediffusion le vendredi 29 décembre 2017

Articles liés

Influential French Women Episode 9 – Empress...

Poster le commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Code Anti-spam

*

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This