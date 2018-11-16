Happy Hour with Australian visitors to Europe

This interview features 4 guests from Australia, three of whom have connections to Europe through their families. They share their impressions and feedback from the things they’ve done so far in France, including visits to Giverny (Claude Monet’s garden), Ecouen (Château de la Renaissance and church), and the Paris flea markets (marché de Porte de Clignancourt). As well as a chat about the professional aspect that brought them to Europe which is to go to an international education & technology conference in Germany.

Meet Kathryn McGilvray, managing director of e-Learning Educational Solutions based on the Central Coast, Australia and her colleagues Mia Boyd and Kristin Rooney, all former school teachers, now working on innovative new educational solutions designed to help teachers and tradespeople in Australia.

Travelling with them is Kathryn’s father Tom Schepel, who is a Plant Nursery specialist, originally from Holland, who developed his plant and flower business in Australia and still gets up regularly at 1am to take his goods to the market in Sydney. He’s here to visit relatives and do some sightseeing along the way.