Happy HourLe mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h Voir la page de l'émission
Influential French Women Episode 10 – George Sand
In the 10th and final episode of the Influential French Women radio series, we feature French writer, journalist and artist Aurore Dupin, more commonly known by her pseudonym George Sand.
Influential French Women is a monthly audio portrait recorded in interview form with Edith de Belleville, a Parisian tour-guide and story-teller. Each interview contains the highlights of the life and times a woman who has influenced not only the course of French history, but the destiny of women in France, and beyond.
Interview en anglais avec Edith de Belleville, guide touristique à Paris, qui s’intéresse à des Françaises qui ont eu une influence particulière sur l’histoire de la France et des générations de femmes (ici l’écrivain George Sand). Edith écrit un livre sur le sujet actuellement. Ici, c’est la version audio qui reflétè son travail.
Diffusion le mardi 2 janvier 2018
Rediffusion le vendredi 5 janvier 2018