Influential French Women Episode 10 – George Sand

In the 10th and final episode of the Influential French Women radio series, we feature French writer, journalist and artist Aurore Dupin, more commonly known by her pseudonym George Sand.



She would be known for many things in her long and busy life, not least her prolific writing, but in particular, it was her quest for freedom which made her such a icon. Be it sexual freedom, writing for a living, wearing mens clothes in public or paving the way for women to divorce legally, her pioneering spirit and charisma live on in modern women today.

George Sand was also known for her all encompassing love, be it for her young lovers, her children, her friends, and her fellow workers. She believed that life is not worth living if you haven’t properly loved.

Influential French Women is a monthly audio portrait recorded in interview form with Edith de Belleville, a Parisian tour-guide and story-teller. Each interview contains the highlights of the life and times a woman who has influenced not only the course of French history, but the destiny of women in France, and beyond.

