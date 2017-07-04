Influential French Women – Episode 2 – Kiki de Montparnasse

Welcome to episode 2 of my radio series called Influential French Women, an audio portrait in interview form with Edith de Belleville, a Parisian tour-guide and story-teller. Each interview contains the highlights of the life and times a woman who has influenced not only the course of French history, but the destiny of women in France, and beyond.

Tonight’s episode features Alice Ernestine Prin (1901–1953) known by the nickname Kiki de Montparnasse, who was a French artist’s model, nightclub singer, actress and painter and who became a famous figure of the roaring 20s in Paris.