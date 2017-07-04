Happy HourLe mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h Voir la page de l'émission
Influential French Women – Episode 2 – Kiki de Montparnasse
Welcome to episode 2 of my radio series called Influential French Women, an audio portrait in interview form with Edith de Belleville, a Parisian tour-guide and story-teller. Each interview contains the highlights of the life and times a woman who has influenced not only the course of French history, but the destiny of women in France, and beyond.
Tonight’s episode features Alice Ernestine Prin (1901–1953) known by the nickname Kiki de Montparnasse, who was a French artist’s model, nightclub singer, actress and painter and who became a famous figure of the roaring 20s in Paris.
Interview avec Edith de Belleville, guide touristique à Paris, qui s’intéresse à des Françaises qui ont eu une influence particulière sur l’histoire de la France et des générations de femmes (ici Kiki de Monparnasse). Edith écrit un livre sur le sujet actuellement. Ici, c’est la version audio, en anglais qui reflète son travail. Plus d’informations sur le site de Edith de Belleville.
Diffusion le mardi 11 juillet 2017
Rediffusion le vendredi 14 juillet 2017