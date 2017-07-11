Happy HourLe mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h Voir la page de l'émission
Influential French Women – Episode 3 – Christine de Pisan
Tonight you will hear episode 3 of my radio series called Influential French Women, an audio portrait in interview form with Edith de Belleville, a Parisian tour-guide and story-teller. Each interview contains the highlights of the life and times a woman who has influenced not only the course of French history, but the destiny of women in France, and beyond.
This episode features the talented and strong willed Christine de Pisan (1364 –1430), the western world’s first political journalist. Despite all odds in the Middle Ages, Christine defended women’s rights and lived to the ripe old age of 65!
Interview avec Edith de Belleville, guide touristique à Paris, qui s’intéresse à des Françaises qui ont eu une influence particulière sur l’histoire de la France et des générations de femmes (ici Christine de Pisan). Edith écrit un livre sur le sujet actuellement. Ici, c’est la version audio, en anglais qui réflète son travail. Plus d’informations sur le site de Edith de Belleville.
Diffusion le mardi 18 juillet 2017
Rediffusion le vendredi 21 juillet 2017