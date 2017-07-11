Influential French Women – Episode 3 – Christine de Pisan

Tonight you will hear episode 3 of my radio series called Influential French Women, an audio portrait in interview form with Edith de Belleville, a Parisian tour-guide and story-teller. Each interview contains the highlights of the life and times a woman who has influenced not only the course of French history, but the destiny of women in France, and beyond.

This episode features the talented and strong willed Christine de Pisan (1364 –1430), the western world’s first political journalist. Despite all odds in the Middle Ages, Christine defended women’s rights and lived to the ripe old age of 65!