Influential French Women – Episode 4 – Madame de Montespan

Welcome to my radio series called Influential French Women, an audio portrait in interview form with Edith de Belleville, a Parisian tour-guide and story-teller. Each interview contains the highlights of the life and times a woman who has influenced not only the course of French history, but the destiny of women in France, and beyond.

In Episode 4, we hear about the 17th century adventures of the extravagant, charming and witty Madame de Montespan (1640–1707), known as the La Sultane Reine, or Louis the XiV’s favourite concubine. Arriving at the royal court from a young age, she fixed her sights on seducing the King and is credited with having taught him the game of love – allowing Louis to shine in all his glory as the Sun King. Through her participation in literary salons and patronage of the arts, Madame de Montespan demonstrated that wit and intellect were valuable assets, which in turn helped women play a greater role in French society.