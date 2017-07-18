Menu

Happy Hour

Le mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h Voir la page de l'émission

Influential French Women – Episode 4 – Madame de Montespan

Juil 18, 2017

Madame de Montespan, portrait by an unknown artist, Wiki Commons

Welcome to my radio series called Influential French Women, an audio portrait in interview form with Edith de Belleville, a Parisian tour-guide and story-teller. Each interview contains the highlights of the life and times a woman who has influenced not only the course of French history, but the destiny of women in France, and beyond.

In Episode 4, we hear about the 17th century adventures of the extravagant, charming and witty Madame de Montespan (1640–1707), known as the La Sultane Reine, or Louis the XiV’s favourite concubine. Arriving at the royal court from a young age, she fixed her sights on seducing the King and is credited with having taught him the game of love – allowing Louis to shine in all his glory as the Sun King. Through her participation in literary salons and patronage of the arts, Madame de Montespan demonstrated that wit and intellect were valuable assets, which in turn helped women play a greater role in French society.

 

 

Interview avec Edith de Belleville, guide touristique à Paris, qui s’intéresse à des Françaises qui ont eu une influence particulière sur l’histoire de la France et des générations de femmes (ici Madame de Montespan). Edith écrit un livre sur le sujet actuellement. Ici, c’est la version audio, en anglais qui réflète son travail. Plus d’informations sur le site de Edith de Belleville.

Diffusion le mardi 25 juillet 2017

Rediffusion le vendredi 28 juillet 2017

Articles liés

Influential French Women radio series : Summer re-...

Poster le commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Code Anti-spam

*

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This