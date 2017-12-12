Influential French Women Episode 9 – Empress Joséphine

In episode 9 of Influential French Women, we present some insight into the life and times of Joséphine de Beauharnais and how she became Empress Joséphine of the French when she married Napoléon Bonaparte. From her family’s plantation in the Carribean to becoming the toast of the town in Paris, Joséphine was known for her charm, her beautiful, sweet voice and her kindness. But she did not always have it easy. She spent time in jail and just missed out on being guillotined beside her first husband (M. de Beauharnais) during the Reign of Terror. Saved at the last moment, Joséphine went on to lead an extravagant and festive lifestyle. Although heartbroken after her divorce from Napoleon, her children from her first marriage ended up becoming linked to Royal Families across Europe, giving her the ultimate « revenge ». But their love for each other never truly waned; we can see in their now-famous letters that they mention each others’ names even in their very last words…

Influential French Women is a monthly audio portrait recorded in interview form with Edith de Belleville, a Parisian tour-guide and story-teller. Each interview contains the highlights of the life and times a woman who has influenced not only the course of French history, but the destiny of women in France, and beyond.

Interview en anglais avec Edith de Belleville, guide touristique à Paris, qui s’intéresse à des Françaises qui ont eu une influence particulière sur l’histoire de la France et des générations de femmes (ici Joséphine de Beauharnais). Edith écrit un livre sur le sujet actuellement. Ici, c’est la version audio qui reflétè son travail.