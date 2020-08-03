Menu

Jazz & Java

Le vendredi de 11h à 12h
Jazz & Java 12/06

Août 3, 2020

par Accordéon idFM

Delphine Lemoine

Au programme :

Alexis LabarrièreFranck VilainRudi BeauprezJean-Marc TorchyMarc Gannot PersoLaurent Derache, trio BHM Guillaume BlinJames LesueurRene Sopa, Orchestra del sol, Stéphane Courtot-Renoux, Aurélien NoelLaure Prechac accompagnée par Stanko Marinkovic, Delphine Lemoine, Phil Bouvier, Yvette Horner, Christian Crosland, Gotan project.

Bonne écoute ! Prenez soin de vous 🌺

 

 

 

 

Diffusion le vendredi 12 juin 2020

Rediffusion le

