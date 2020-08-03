Jazz & Java 12/06
Au programme :
Alexis Labarrière, Franck Vilain, Rudi Beauprez, Jean-Marc Torchy, Marc Gannot Perso, Laurent Derache, trio BHM Guillaume Blin, James Lesueur, Rene Sopa, Orchestra del sol, Stéphane Courtot-Renoux, Aurélien Noel, Laure Prechac accompagnée par Stanko Marinkovic, Delphine Lemoine, Phil Bouvier, Yvette Horner, Christian Crosland, Gotan project.
Bonne écoute ! Prenez soin de vous 🌺
Diffusion le vendredi 12 juin 2020
Rediffusion le