Jazz & Java 16/10
Chers auditeurs et auditrices de « Jazz et Java » je vous invite à nous rejoindre ce matin à 11h sur IDFM – Radio Enghien www.idfm98.fr !
En compagnie de :
Michel Pruvot (nouvel album), Stéphanie Rodriguez, Carine Vigni ,Jean-louis Noton( nouvelle composition),Dan Tibério (nouveau titre), Daniel Colin et Patrick Saussois, Maxime Perrin ,Olivier Cahours (nouvel album), Delphine Lemoine ,Yves Leynaert,
Daniel Mille, Duo Paris-Moscou Domi Emorine et Roman Jbanov, Christophe Lampidecchia, Viviane Arnoux et François Michaud, Olivier Selac, Stephane Plouvin et Son’ra Michel Sonnerat.
A très vite !
Prenez soin de vous
Diffusion le vendredi 16 octobre 2020
