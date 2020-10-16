Jazz & Java 16/10

Chers auditeurs et auditrices de « Jazz et Java » je vous invite à nous rejoindre ce matin à 11h sur IDFM – Radio Enghien www.idfm98.fr !

En compagnie de :

Michel Pruvot (nouvel album), Stéphanie Rodriguez, Carine Vigni ,Jean-louis Noton( nouvelle composition),Dan Tibério (nouveau titre), Daniel Colin et Patrick Saussois, Maxime Perrin ,Olivier Cahours (nouvel album), Delphine Lemoine ,Yves Leynaert,

Daniel Mille, Duo Paris-Moscou Domi Emorine et Roman Jbanov, Christophe Lampidecchia, Viviane Arnoux et François Michaud, Olivier Selac, Stephane Plouvin et Son’ra Michel Sonnerat.

A très vite !