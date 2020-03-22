Menu

Dance express

Le samedi, de 20h à 21h30
Voir la page de l'émission

Le mix avec Memory : épisode 4

Mar 22, 2020

Le mix avec Memory : épisode 4

par Dance Express

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

S'abonner à l'émission Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS

Memory

La programmation : 
  • Nothing breaks like a heart – Martin solveig remix Mark Ronson Miley Cyrus 
  • You are the one – ferreck dawn 
  • Rumbah – Jose de mara Javi reina 
  • SOL – KC lights 
  • scream – illyus Barrientos 
  • Ethnos – M.E.G & N.E.R.A.K
  • You can do It baby – Mark knight Danny howard     
  • Shake that – Javi reina 
  • Savanna – sllash & doppe
  • I can’t stop 
  • Money – soul makossa
  • Parasol – daniel portman 

Diffusion le samedi 25 janvier 2020

Rediffusion le

Poster le commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Code Anti-spam

*

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This