Le mix avec Memory : épisode 4
La programmation :
- Nothing breaks like a heart – Martin solveig remix Mark Ronson Miley Cyrus
- You are the one – ferreck dawn
- Rumbah – Jose de mara Javi reina
- SOL – KC lights
- scream – illyus Barrientos
- Ethnos – M.E.G & N.E.R.A.K
- You can do It baby – Mark knight Danny howard
- Shake that – Javi reina
- Savanna – sllash & doppe
- I can’t stop
- Money – soul makossa
- Parasol – daniel portman
Diffusion le samedi 25 janvier 2020
Rediffusion le