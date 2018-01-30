Menu

Happy Hour

Le mardi, de 19h à 20h et redifusion le vendredi, de 19h à 20h
Michael Bahati – Founder of Expats Paris, curator of #ParisTalks

Jan 30, 2018

Meet Michael Bahati, founder of Expats Paris and curator of the #ParisTalks conference on the Future of Humanity to be held on 26 March 2018. Originally from Uganda, Michael speaks three languages and is well known for his networking and blogging skills.
He describes himself as a World Citizen and a Paris lover. Tune in to find out more!

Michael Bahati

Diffusion le mardi 6 février 2018

Rediffusion le vendredi 9 février 2018

