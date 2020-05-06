Rima Nouri – House to Home

Meet Rima Nouri – the founder of Elegant Alchemy, a coaching service for women (and men) who want to embrace life’s ups and downs with grace, creativity and joy. As Rima eloquently explains on her website, she aims « to illuminate the dark places that hide your light. To show you how to shift what you have into what you most deeply desire.

To ignite energy around your biggest dreams. And to do it with a quality, elegance, and style all your own. » This philosophy also extends to where one lives, and in this interview, Rima explains how her new coaching programme « House to Home » works.

