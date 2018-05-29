Sacha – La Reine du Jazz presents « New York après minuit »

Jazz singer and song writer Sacha Boutros, known as La Reine du Jazz – the Queen of Jazz…shares her time between Paris and San Diego in the United States where she grew up in a multicultural family, speaking several languages. Recently awarded 2017 International Jazz singer of the Year in London, she is about to release her latest album « New York après minuit » here in France (August).

She came to the Radio Enghien studio and performed live exclusively for Happy Hour, accompanied by her Franco-Australian pianist, Daniel Gassin. Her next concert is at le Boeuf sur le Toit restaurant in Paris on June 2nd. And she’ll be back in the city of lights later this year, so don’t miss out!